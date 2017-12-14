Woman thrown from car in Wood Co. crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman thrown from car in Wood Co. crash

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a woman was thrown from a vehicle during a Thursday morning crash.

The crash occurred on Defiance Pike and Otsego Pike around 7 a.m. in Wood County.

Crews say the woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. .

We'll update this story as more information comes in.

