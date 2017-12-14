Fremont student threatens to blow up high school - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fremont student threatens to blow up high school

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

A Fremont teenager is now expelled after threatening to blow up the high school. 

Fremont police said the 16-year-old made the threat after being told he would be suspended if he got in trouble during his in-school suspension. 

The school says the teen will be expelled from school for ten days.

