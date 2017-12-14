FULL LIST: School delays, cancellations due to winter weather co - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FULL LIST: School delays, cancellations due to winter weather conditions

(WTOL) - Dozens of schools in the area are running on a two-hour delay schedule or are closed due to winter weather conditions.

Below is a full list of those schools:

Academy of Educational Excellence: Closed

Addison Community Schools: Closed

Angeline Industries: Delayed 2 hours

Angeline School: Delayed 2 hours

Anthony Wayne: Delayed 2 hours

Apostolic Christian Academy: Closed

Arcadia: Delayed 2 hours

Archbold: Delayed 2 hours

Arlington: Delayed 2 hours

Arrowhead Four Co. Adult Programs: Delayed 2 hours

Aurora Academy: Closed

Autism Academy of Learning: Delayed 2 hours

Autism Model School: Closed

Ayersville: Delayed 2 hours

Bedford: Closed; Latch Key Closed- MRE; Childcare Closed

Bellevue City School: Closed

Bennett Venture Academy: Closed

Benton Carroll Salem: Closed

Blanchard Valley School: BVS open/FCS on time. County buses 2hr delay.

Blissfield Community Schools: Closed

Bowling Green: Closed

Bowling Green Christian Academy: Closed

Bridges Community Academy-Tiffin: Delayed 2 hours

Britton Deerfield: Closed

Brookhill Center: Delayed 2 hours

Bryan: Closed

Bryan Center for Autism: Closed

Buckeye Central Local Schools: Closed

Bucyrus City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Calvert Catholic Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Capable Kids LLC [WEB]: Closed

Cardinal Stritch/Kateri Catholic Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Carey: Delayed 2 hours

Central Academy of Ohio - Toledo: Closed

Central Local Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Clinton Community Schools: Closed

Clyde Green Springs: Closed

Continental: Delayed 2 hours

Cory-Rawson: Delayed 2 hours

Danbury: Closed

Defiance Pub. - Par.: Delayed 2 hours

Discovery Academy: Closed

Dundee Community Schools: Closed

Eagle Academy: Closed

Eastwood: Closed

Edison Local Schools: Closed

Edon Northwest: Delayed 2 hours

Elmwood: Closed

Emmanuel Christian Center: Closed

Evergreen: Delayed 2 hours

Fayette: Delayed 2 hours

Forest Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour

Fostoria: Closed

Four Co. Career Center: Delayed 2 hours

Fremont City Schools: Closed

Frenchtown Senior Center: Closed

Genoa: Delayed 2 hours

Gibsonburg: Closed

God's Lighthouse Homeschool: Closed

Good Samaritan School: Delayed 2 hours

Heritage Christian: Delayed 2 hours

Hilltop Schools: Closed

Holgate: Delayed 2 hours

HOPE Learning Academy of Toledo: Delayed 2 hours

Hopewell-Loudon: Closed

Horizon Science Academy Reynolds Rd: Delayed 2 hours

Hudson Area Schools: Closed

Ida: Closed

iLEAD Spring Meadows [WEB]: Closed

Imagine Hill Ave. Elementary: Closed

Imagine Madison Ave. School of Arts: Closed

Imagine School on Clay Avenue: Closed

Independence Education Center: Delayed 2 hours

Islamic School of Greater Toledo: Closed

Jefferson School District: Closed

Josina Lott at River Crossings Day Services [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted: Closed

Lake: Closed

Lakota: Closed

Leipsic: Delayed 2 hours

Lenawee Christian School: Closed

Lenawee Intermediate: Closed

Liberty-Benton: Delayed 2 hours

Life Skills Center of Toledo: Delayed 2 hours

Love 'N Care Nursery School: Closed

Margaretta: Closed

Maritime Academy of Toledo: Closed

Mason Consolidated: Closed

McComb: Delayed 2 hours

Mohawk: Delayed 2 hours

Monclova Christian: Delayed 2 hours

Monroe: Closed

Monroe County Educational Center and Transition Center: Closed

Monroe County Middle College: Closed

Monroeville: Closed

Montpelier: Closed

Morenci: Closed

Ms. Donna's Adaptive Learning Center: Closed

Napoleon Public and Parochial: Delayed 2 hours

New Bedford Academy: Closed

New Horizons Academy - Wauseon: Delayed 2 hours

New Riegel: Closed

Noah's Ark Nursery School - Fremont: Closed

North Baltimore: Delayed 2 hours

North Central: Closed

North Central Academy-Tiffin: Closed

Northeastern Local: Delayed 2 hours

Northpointe Academy: Closed

Northwood: Delayed 2 hours

Norwalk: Closed

Notre Dame Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Old Fort: Closed

Onsted Schools: Closed

Oregon: Delayed 2 hours

Otsego: Closed

Ottawa Co. Christian Academy: Christmas Luncheon moved to tomorrow.

Patrick Henry: Delayed 2 hours

Perkins Local: Delayed 2 hours

Pettisville: Delayed 2 hours

Pettisville Christian Pre-School: Delayed 2 hours

Pike-Delta-York: Delayed 2 hours

Port Clinton: Closed

Reach Academy: Closed

Ridgemont: Delayed 2 hours

Rise and Shine Academy: Closed

Riverdale: Delayed 2 hours

Rossford Public and Parochial: Delayed 2 hours

Sand Creek: Closed

School of Hope - Fremont: Closed

Seneca County Opportunity Center: Closed

Seneca East: Closed

Sentinel Career Center: Delayed 2 hours

St. Francis De Sales: Delayed 2 hours

St. John's Jesuit - Toledo: Delayed 2 hours

St. Joseph - Maumee: Delayed 2 hours

St. Wendelin: Closed

STAR Academy of Toledo: Closed

State Line Christian: Closed

Stryker Local: Delayed 2 hours

Summerfield: Closed

Summit Academy TLC Elementary: Closed

Sunbridge Schools: Closed

Sunny Day Preschool: Delayed 2 hours

Swanton: Delayed 2 hours

Sylvania Schools: Closed

Tecumseh: Closed

Temple Christian Academy-Fremont: Closed

The Bounty Collegium [WEB]: Closed

The Center for Autism and Dyslexia -Findlay: Delayed 2 hours

The Language Company-Toledo: Delayed 2 hours

Tiffin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo Academy of Beauty: Delayed 1 hour

Toledo Catholic Elementary: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo Christian: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo Islamic Academy: Closed

Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo Public: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo School for the Arts: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo Smart Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Triangular Processing Inc.: Delayed 2 hours

Trinity Lutheran School -Jenera: Delayed 2 hours

Upper Sandusky: Delayed 2 hours

Van Buren: Delayed 2 hours

Vanguard Tech Center: Closed

Vanlue: Delayed 2 hours

Waldron: Closed

Washington Local: Closed

Wauseon: Delayed 2 hours

Whiteford Agricultural School: Closed

Willard City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Wood Lane School: Closed

Woodmore: Closed

Wynford: Delayed 2 hours

Zion Lutheran-Toledo: Delayed 2 hours

Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

