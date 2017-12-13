Maumee S&G hosts holiday charity dinner

S&G hosted a charity dinner Wednesday night in Maumee.

The dinner honored 21 charities and organizations, with many of the organizations being in the Toledo-area.

Among the organizations honored were Connecting Kids to Meals and Toys for Tots. The Lucas County Sheriff's Officer's Drug Action Response Team (DART) also received recognition.

Between donations from the community, as well as S&G's donations, more than $30,000 went to the 21 charities.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.