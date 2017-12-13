Maumee Police Department hosts 'Shop with a Hero'

The city of Maumee hosted a special Thursday night at Meijer.

Maumee police officers paired up with children in need to go Christmas shopping for the second annual 'Shop with a Hero.'

Kids shopped around the store, picking out gifts along with the assigned community hero.

Officers say this is an important way for officers to build relationships within the community they protect.

"We want a good experience with emergency personnel, police and fire personnel, and make sure that they understand that we're here not only to do a job for the community, but to help people as well," Officer James MacDonald said. "So hopefully we build that relationship and we come away with a better connection."

Along with police officers, Maumee firefighters, Waterville first responders and troopers with the Ohio State High Patrol participated in the event.

