Members of VFW post donate gift baskets to homeless, disabled veterans

Members of VFW post 9963 in Walbridge made a special delivery Wednesday to homeless and disabled veterans at Commons at Garden Lake in Toledo.

The 75 gift baskets included toiletries, cleaning supplies, cookies and cards.

Those who both gave and received the gift baskets were overcome with joy.

"This will open up the door," said Kathleen Fincher of VFW. "I hope other people will learn about this place and you know just not donate here at Christmas time but hopefully throughout the entire year."

Post members say this is the first year they have done something like this, but hope to make it an annual tradition.

