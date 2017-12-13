Juvenile indicted in deadly September shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Juvenile indicted in deadly September shooting

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a juvenile Wednesday on murder charges.

Emmanuel Garner faces charges in the shooting death of D'Asia Wallace in September.

Police say shooting happened during a large fight. Prosecutors accuse Garner of firing the bullet that killed Wallace.

Garner was hurt during the shootout as well.

