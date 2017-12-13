Rep. Marcy Kaptur under fire after calling some women's clothes an 'invitation'

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) faces negative criticism from both sides of the isle after a conversation in a private meeting.

According to the news source Politico, Kaptur said women who wear revealing clothing were inviting sexual harassment. The comment referred to a female staffer on Capital Hill, who wore an outfit she believed showed too much cleavage.

The comment happened during a caucus meeting to discuss sexual harassment issues.

Politco says she went on to say Capital Hill should adopt stricter dress codes to protect women.

Lawmakers are now defending her controversial comments, saying her words may have been misunderstood.

"I was in that closed-door meeting and I think her comments have been misinterpreted. She was rising to just comment on the fact that the decorum on the House flood should require us to dress appropriately and sometimes people do not do so," said Democratic Representative Jackie Speier of California.

In statement provided to Politco, Kaptur says she did not mean women are to blame for sexual harassment or to suggest that victims are responsible for sexual abuse.

