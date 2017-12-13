Snow ending at around midnight

FIRST ALERT: snowfall is expected to end by midnight

Streets are snow covered this evening, including this image of Summit St. at 7:30 PM.

Snowfall amounts will have a wide range across our viewing area: 1 to 4".

With snow ending you could shovel before heading off to bed.

There should be plenty of time to prepare for the morning commute. Meteorologist Chris Vickers will be in at 4:30 AM with the latest information.

It will be mostly cloudy and quite cold Thursday. Highs in the 20s.

Robert Shiels WTOL