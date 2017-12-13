Holland police hoping to identify alleged liquor thieves

The Holland Police Department asks the public's help in identifying three accused thieves in Holland.

According to the Holland Police Facebook page, three females entered a Kroger store and stole about $80.48 worth of liquor in November,

If anyone has any information on the identities of the women, they are encouraged to contact Holland police at 419-865-7105.

