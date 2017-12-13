Holland police hoping to identify alleged liquor thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holland police hoping to identify alleged liquor thieves

(Source: Holland Police) (Source: Holland Police)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

The Holland Police Department asks the public's help in identifying three accused thieves in Holland.

According to the Holland Police Facebook page, three females entered a Kroger store and stole about $80.48 worth of liquor in November,

If anyone has any information on the identities of the women, they are encouraged to contact Holland police at 419-865-7105.

