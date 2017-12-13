Ohio court again sides with cities in traffic camera ruling

The Ohio Supreme Court sided with cities again in a dispute with the state over traffic cameras.

The court on Wednesday said its ruling earlier this year upholding Dayton's use of the traffic cameras should be applied to cases involving the cameras in Toledo and Springfield.

Those cities challenged a state law they say undercuts camera enforcement and makes it too costly for cities to operate.

"Studies have shown they decrease bad accidents in intersection where they are up," Joe McNamara of Toledo's law department said.

The state passed a law in 2015 requiring an officer must be present when a motorist ran a red light or a ticket could not be issued. Toledo challenged the law saying it took power away from local leaders, thus violating the constitution.

Critics say the cameras are only boosting revenues for cities while violating motorists' rights.

The state's highest court issued four rulings backing the cities that use the cameras to issue tickets for speeding and red-light violations.

The city continued to issue tickets during legal proceedings.

"The Ohio Supreme Court ruling was affirmation of home rule authority and the ability for local leaders to decide what is in the best interest of their communities," McNamara said. "This was a big victory for the city of Toledo. Not only because it allows them to run these cameras as they want to, but also because they are a big revenue getter. Since 2014 the city has collected around $8,000 from those ticketed."

Toledo's portion of the $120 fine collected from violators goes to the city's general fund.

If you receive a ticket in the mail, you can contest it. It will also not affect points on your driving record.

