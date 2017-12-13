Leaf collection trucks get ready to clear snowy roads

As you've probably heard by now, the snow is coming. In fact, it's already started.

This means city crews are gearing up to keep the roads you travel safe.

Crews spent Tuesday getting the trucks ready for the snow, as Lucas County is expected to see up to three inches of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

These same trucks are used for leaf pickup in the fall. However, leave collection is suspended when the first major snow falls on the Glass City.

The trucks are then used to clean the roads and prep them with salt and brine.

Streets Bridges and Harbor commissioner Jeremy Mikolajczyk says the crews manning these trucks will take the brunt of the storm for the next 12 hours.

"We've been on shifts already, 12 on and 12 off, preparing for the winter events we've been seeing the last couple weeks. The crew that was on last night has put on all of our plows, they've washed and greased all of our trucks and prepped them for our noon shift that's going to come in and probably be fighting most of the weather that we're going to see here soon," Commissioner Mikolajczyk said.

Each of the trucks is assigned a certain route that they'll continue to clear through the night. The crews will focus on Phase One routes, which are mains roads like Central, Talmadge, Secor, Sylvania and the main roads downtown.

