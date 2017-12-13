TPD not responding to non-injury crashes for now - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD not responding to non-injury crashes for now

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say that for right now, they are not responding to non-injury crashes.

Police say they are only responding to crashed involving injuries and disabled vehicles until further notice.

Drive carefully as the road conditions get worse.

