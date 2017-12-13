Toledo one of America's neediest cities, according to study

Ohio is ranked in the top 20 in America for charitable states, landing at 16.

Some of that charity might need to be shared with Toledo, as the Glass City ranks 19 in a Wallethub study of neediest cities in America.

The study looked at cities based on child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates.

Ahead of Toledo on the list is Detroit at number one and Cleveland at two.

