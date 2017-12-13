Winter weather advisory issued for multiple counties

(WTOL) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Seneca and Huron Counties.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities.

Three to five inches of snow is expected in these counties. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to midnight.

