Toledo City Council, high school students discuss raising age to buy tobacco products

As of now, you have to be 18 years old to buy tobacco products.

A discussion happening Monday is taking on the topic of raising that age.

A Toledo City Council committee and Toledo Technology Academy students, along with health officials, teachers and others in attendance, will talk about the possibility of raising that age to 21.

Toledo Tech students wore T-shirts with 21 different reasons they think the buying age should be raised.

"I am very happy to see so many youth in support of this ordinance. I think they want to be healthy. They don't want to be addicted to tobacco and they think anything we can do to keep them from starting is a really good idea," said Dr. Amy Thompson, professor of public health at the University of Toledo.

The public is invited to attend the discussion held at the Toledo Technology Academy on Upton Avenue at 10 a.m.

The issue will then be discussed at an upcoming full city council meeting.

