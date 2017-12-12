One person is dead after two-car crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash happened on Fallen Timbers Lane Tuesday evening near the westbound exit near US 24.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m.

The female victim was transported to the UT Medical Center where she later died.

There were no other injuries reported in relation to the crash.

Maumee Police are further investigating the incident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

