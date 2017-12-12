School kids visit National Museum of the Great Lakes for reading

A group of first grade students at St. Pius X Catholic School visited the National Museum of the Great Lakes Thursday.

The kids read a book called 'Kitty Smoke' about a powerful tugboat on the Great Lakes that was replaced by newer boats. In the boy, a boy and his grandfather worked to fix Kitty Smoke up.

The museum says this is one way to keep people in the community involved with the museum.

"Museums need to be community assets," said executive director Christopher Gillcrist. "Being a community asset can be defined in many ways, but certainly helping kids learn and appreciate the value of reading is critical."

The original watercolor paintings from the book are on display at the museum until February 28.

