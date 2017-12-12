Help Mercy Health Children's Hospital win a contest and $50,000

Mercy Health Children's Hospital is in the running to win up to $50,000 in prize money.

It only takes a minute or two, for someone to place a vote and help the local hospital win the first place prize of $50,000 to help provide even better care to Toledo's littlest patients.

This is something little anyone can do, for free to impact whether or not they reach this goal.

This contest, organized by America's Credit Unions, will deliver $100,000 total to help children's hospitals across the country.

"It's pretty simple. You can get involved by going here and cast your vote daily from any email address that you have.

"Currently, we are in first place and we're trying to stay there for the next seven days," explained Kristi Frederick, Program Director for Children's Miracle Network for Toledo Mercy Hospital.

Mercy Health Children's is the only hospital in the running for the state of Ohio. Voting started November 28th and runs through December 19th.

Pediatric Registered Nurse, Cheryl Shinaver demonstrated how easy it is to vote via smartphone.

"You can do this with all the emails that you have. Search for Mercy Children's Hospital Ohio, and you can vote once a day, every day, until next Tuesday," said Shinaver.

Last year, Mercy Health Children's Hospital took home the second place prize of $20,000. Funds this year are allotted to help the autism clinic, the children's play room, and the horseback therapy barns, just to name a few. Winning first place would more than double the funds and create a much larger impact.

"It's a great feeling and thank all of you guys who are already voting in addition to our new voters that you will happen to hear this and see this coverage and continue to vote. Thank you so much from me and the kids at Mercy Health Children's," said Frederick.

Echo Flores, a nine-year-old patient, shared her thoughts as well.

"Thank you for making miracles happen for my hospital," Flores said.

If you're going to vote, don't forget to share with your family and friends so that they place their bid too.

