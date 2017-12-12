FIRST ALERT: Snow Likely Today

Today is a First Alert Day with light snow expected by afternoon.

Snowfall will move in from west to east, reaching the Toledo area by the lunch hour.

The bulk of snow accumulation will fall between 5:00 PM and midnight.











Snow accumulations will be highest in Michigan with up to 6" possible along I-94

from Ann Arbor into the Detroit area. The northern portions of Hillsdale, Lenawee

and Monroe counties could see up to 3-4" by midnight. Lighter amounts can be

expected into northwest Ohio.

Snow will end well before the Thursday morning commute. Given this is one of the

first snows of the season icy spots may remain an issue for early morning travel.

Drive safely and happy holidays!

Robert Shiels WTOL