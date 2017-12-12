180th Air National Fighter Wing receives $15 million for upgrades

The 180th Air National Fighter Wing has sworn to protect us. And now they can do so more efficiently with the upgrades to their Aerospace Control Alert Mission.

The National Defense Authorization Act was signed Tuesday. It includes the authorization of $15 million to make facility improvements for its soldiers.

Ohio Senator, Sherrod Brown is co-chair of the bi-partisan Senate Air Force Caucus.

Brown requested the Armed Services Committee include the critical authorization for our soldiers. The funding will enable Congress to provide funds to install new hangars for F-16 aircraft needed to carry out the mission in Toledo.

