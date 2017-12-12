Kapszukiewicz Leads Round table Discussion with Community Members

Community members in Toledo have a better understanding now of the direction they want the city to head moving into the new year.

On Tuesday, Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz held a round-table discussion on a variety of topics to help drive the city forward.

"We have some room to improve there's no question," said Kapszukiewicz.

Tuesday's event was the third in a series of four meetings led by the Mayor-Elect. Dozens showed up at the Frederick Douglas Center to talk about improving neighborhoods and safety.

Topics of discussion ranged from the opioid epidemic to addressing violence in the community, leading to a major talking point on crime.

"I think we've had a rough year when it comes to violent crime. Just in the last week we had some just really awful shootings. A shooting near a school during the school day," Kapszukiewicz pointed out.

Raising awareness about domestic violence is a concern for some as well. Arthur Jones attended the meeting and helps to raise awareness about the issue.

"Everybody's talking about it, no one wants to bring it up," Jones said.

"I look forward to working on some teams and doing some good work in all the areas that we identified," said Celia Williamson who works in the Social Justice Department at the University of Toledo.

But Kapszukiewicz said improving the city cannot be done without the help of community members. He will close out his round-table series on a talk about water quality as he prepares to take on his new role as mayor.

He is also currently going through a process of reviewing every position of city government. He said he's held some preliminary conversations on a number of positions and his work is not totally complete yet. But he is expecting t to make an announcement within the next week to ten days on who will be joining the staff.

He said there will be new faces, but not necessarily in the police or fire department.

"We're certainly going to have new people in terms of economic development, finance department, we're going to have new senior staff, new chief of staff I mean yes, there are a number of new faces in city hall, whether those new faces include police and fire department we don't know yet, I don't suspect that it will."

