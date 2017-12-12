Heidelberg senior wins 'Piesman' trophy in football

Last week, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy. But a Heidelberg senior was honored with the almost-as-prestigious Piesman.

Brock Riggs, an offensive tackle for Heidelberg University, won the online award last week.

The Piesman recognizes the best non-lineman play from an offensive or defensive lineman.

"Last year, they had promised me that if I came back for my last year that they would get me a touchdown play," Riggs remembered. "And Coach Lewis drew up this play in the Summer and he said we've got a play for you, you gotta see it."

What started as a trick play to cap off a senior's football season grew to be so much more.

Heidelberg alum and ESPN personality John Buccigross shared Brock Rigg's first, and only, collegiate touchdown was shared online. It made the ESPN's Top 10 on SportsCenter.

Then the play was nominated for the Piesman Trophy held by the sports website SB Nation.

Brock was up against several plays in much higher divisions than his own. Despite this, the website announced him as the winner and flew him out to New York City to accept his prize, fittingly a pie-shaped trophy.

"You don't expect to go out like this and get to go to New York and get a trophy after your final game is over," Riggs said. "I mean, it's all been a whirlwind since that last play."

Along with the trophy and his first trip to New York, Brock is happy to see the fun online award is bringing attention to his community and Heidelberg University.

"I open up my Twitter and I see Heidelberg's name out there and I see a new article or somebody retweeting something about Heidelberg. And you know, no one knows about us here in little old Tiffin, so getting Heidelberg's names out and getting D-III some recognition on a National stage is awesome." said Riggs.

