Man accused of shooting police officer hospitalized, misses court appearance

Nearly one month ago, a Toledo police officer survived a gunshot wound to his face during a drug raid on Caroline Avenue in west Toledo.

Detective Jason Picking is slowly recovering. He even made a special appearance at a Toledo Walleye game last week.

Jamaine Hill, the man accused of firing the shot, will remain in custody until resolution of the case. Tuesday Hill was scheduled to appear in court, however the case is on hold because Hill is in the hospital and has been for a couple weeks.

Following his first court appearance, deputies took Hill to a previously scheduled doctor's appointment. The medical supervisor for the Lucas County Jail says the physician admitted Hill to the hospital after he saw concern during the exam.

While the neither the jail nor hospital can disclose the reasons for Hill's hospitalization, Hill's family says he suffers from diabetes. They say the disease has had a significant impact on his health that including him receiving amputations.

Prosecutors say they do not know when they will receive the case and present it to a grand jury for indictment, but it could happen as early as this week.

Hill's bond remains at $3 million and the investigation into the incident continues, including researching the 911 call from Hill's home and medical records for Detective Picking.

A Toledo police preliminary review of the officers involved in the drug raid shows they acted within policy. The department will soon hold a formal firearm review next year.

