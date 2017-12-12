Lucas Co. uses $1.75 million grant to reduce daily jail population

It's been a year since Lucas County was awarded $1.75 million from the Safety and Justice Challenge.

The county and community law enforcement are searching for effective ways to reduce the average daily jail population by 2018 . They're doing this while addressing racial and ethnic disparity at the same time.

County Commissioner Carol Contrada said the group met yesterday to discuss what's improved and what hasn't.

Funding from the MacArthur Grant focuses on the time of the arrest to the completion of the case. And Commissioner Contrada added that the work doesn't stop there.

"Issues of poverty, issues of generational poverty, education and although this grant doesn't address it we need to address those issues as a community," explained Commissioner Contrada.

She also said breaking the poverty cycle will have a positive impact on the number of crimes committed out of necessity.

