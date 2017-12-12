68-year-old man killed in west Toledo crash

A 68-year-old man died Tuesday following a crash in west Toledo.

The crash happened at 1843 W. Alexis Road at about 8:15 Tuesday morning.

Toledo police say Reginald Brown, 53, was driving westbound on West Alexis Road with passenger Michael Aiken. Meanwhile, Henry Harris, 68, drove eastbound on W. Alexis Road and began to accelerate. Harris's vehicle swerved into the westbound lane and collided with the Brown's vehicle.

Brown's vehicle went off the right side of the road while Harris's vehicle spun counter-clockwise.

Harris, Brown and Aiken were all transported to the hospital. Harris was later pronounced dead. Police say a 'medical emergency' to Harris may have contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

