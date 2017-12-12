You can help kids at Mercy Children's Hospital with #VoteforMiracles contest

Every minute, 62 children enter a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, including Mercy Children's Hospital.

You can help out Toledo-area children with just a click of a button.

America's Credit Unions are holding a contest that will deliver $100,000 to children's hospitals around the country.

All you have to do is vote every day to make sure Mercy Children's wins the first-place prize of $50,000.

The five hospitals in America that get the most votes will receive money to help the child patients there.

The voting ends on December 19.

