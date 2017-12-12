FIRST ALERT: Heavier snow moving into the area

Bundle up and hang on, winter is taking us on a wild ride! Scattered light snow showers today, cold and very windy. Wind chills will be in the single digits much of the afternoon and evening. Additional snow accumulations will be very light, less than 1"

FIRST ALERT days have been issued for late Wednesday and Thursday morning. Another clipper system will bring a chance of snow developing Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. Accumulations will quickly mount, making for slippery conditions after dark Wednesday. Snow will end very early on Thursday, but slippery travel and delays are very likely.

Total snow accumulations for most will be 2 to 4", especially where steadier bands of snow persist. This appears to be the greatest snowfall of the early winter season to date.

Meteorologist Chris Vickers

