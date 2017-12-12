Endangered missing child advisory issued statewide

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by the Akron Police Department for the state of Ohio.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Annalys Clay.

Clay is described as a white female standing at five feet five inches and weighing 125 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she was last seen on 9037 Pearl Road in Strongsville, which is in Cuyahoga County, around midnight on December 4.

Police say Clay may be in need of medication and they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2181.

