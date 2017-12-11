Ohio State House working to create violent crimes offender registry after local woman's death

A piece of legislation is making it through the Ohio State House that would create a violent crimes offender registry. This comes after the death of Sierah Joughin.

Senator Randy Gardner said this law has a lot of support from his colleagues on both sides of the aisle and law enforcement across the state.

The law would create a database of where violent crime offenders live in Ohio.

Gardner said there are just a handful of states that have a database as such. He adds that if the public can look up where sex offenders live, where violent offenders live, should be known too.

Along with law enforcement, everyday citizens, would be able to find out if someone who was convicted of rape, kidnapping or murder lived in the area. But as of now, law enforcement doesn't even have a comprehensive database.

"Sierah's Law is now Senate Bill 231. We have had five hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee and I think we are close to putting together a final package that will come to a vote we hope in the next couple of months. We've gotten strong support from law enforcement," explained Gardner.

Sierah Joughin's family said a law like this could have saved there daughter's life. That's because James Worley, her accused killer, would have been on that list. They are actively working with Ohio Lawmakers to pass the bill.

"I believe it's important for law enforcement to have this information. I believe it's important for citizens to have that information. If you're sending your daughter to college at 18 or 19-years-old in a different city should you not be able to go to the sheriff's office and find out if someone who committed aggravated murder might be living across the hall from her," said Gardner.

However not everyone supports this bill. Those who oppose the bill said it is a violation of the offenders civil rights.

