Nine-year-old Michigan girl starts fundraiser for cancer research

A nine-year-old Michigan girl with a big heart and creative mind has come up with an idea in hopes to fund a cure for cancer.

Fourth grader, Kari Graebner, is setting up shop at her schools craft fair, using her special skills to make duct tape flowers and sell them.

Her driving inspiration behind her idea is her grandfather who has terminal cancer.

She said all of the money raised is going to go toward research for her grandpa's cancer.

"Its important to me because then they can find cures and the people with cancer can get better," explained Kari.

"Oh it means a lot. To see her take the initiative and come up with something like this," said Craig Finkbeiner, Kari's grandfather.

And Kari's work won't end after the craft show.

She said that she wants duct tape for Christmas so she can keep making those flowers and raising money.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.