Ohio Lawmakers work with Lake Erie Advocates to improve its health

Lake Erie advocates want Ohio Lawmakers to press for more funding and recognize the need for a domestic action plan to reduce the amount of phosphorous that ends up in our Great Lake.

Lake life has shut down for the season as the snow begins to fall and Lake Erie starts to freeze. However, the work isn't done for state lawmakers, advocates and scientist who want to improve the health of Lake Erie.

"We have a requirement to find a 40 percent reduction in phosphorous by 2025,” said Senator Randy Gardner (R), Senate Majority Leader in the Ohio State House. “That's part of our domestic action plan, that's part of our agreement with Canada and Michigan. We can get there."

Scientists at the Lake Erie Foundation Legislator Forum agree. It is possible to reduce the amount of phosphorous that ends up in Lake Erie but it'll take a lot of work and cooperation.

"I've always said we need a strong agriculture economy and we need a healthier Lake Erie,” Gardner said. “There's no reason we can't achieve both."

Scientists said drastically reducing the amount of manure from livestock, keeping water in the fields, planting cover crops and injecting fertilizer will reduce the nutrient run off.

"Which was a real effort by them to help turn a corner on Lake Erie because four of the five last years we've had record algal blooms and we don't want that to continue into the future,” said Sandy Bihn, Executive Director of the Lake Erie Foundation.

Bihn said this winter they will be working to ask legislatures in the Ohio State House to pass a resolution to adopt the changes suggested in the White Paper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.