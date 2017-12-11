New CoreLife Eatery restaurant opens in Maumee

There have been new eating places popping up in the Toledo area.The new CoreLife Eatery in Maumee is one of them.

CoreLife Eatery is a new active style restaurant that encourages healthy food which tastes good at the same time.

The restaurant just opened it's 19th location on Monroe Street in west Toledo.

The other two Ohio locations are located in Columbus and Cleveland.

