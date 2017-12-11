Lucas Co. Commissioners working to reduce jail population, make area safer

Lucas County Commissioners are working to make the county safer.

They held a safety and justice challenge retreat Friday afternoon.

Commissioners along with safety leaders discussed reducing the county's jail population and being more effective in criminal justice reform.

Part of that conversation included sending those with mental illnesses to get help versus putting them behind bars.

Lucas County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation last year to help with this effort.

