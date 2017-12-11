Wade transition roundtable and new staff

Incoming Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz hosted his second of four roundtables with neighbors Monday night.

He said the ideas he is getting at these roundtables are valuable in moving Toledo forward, as well as getting ideas from the public.

"We care about you, we're listening to you, we can't do this without you. The feedback we are getting and the sense of buy in we are getting from the public I think is very valuable,” said Kapszukiewicz.

One of the main pushes at this meeting was Universal Pre-K.

Kapszukiewicz admits he's still figuring out how it'll be paid for, but it's worth talking about.

He also asked for thoughts on creating sports leagues for kids, getting the lead out of homes and making sure young people are ready for the workforce.

"These sessions are crucial because if you just leave it up to the politicians in Government Center to try to figure out what to do, then we are all in trouble,” said Kapszukiewicz.

The next roundtable is about neighborhood safety, and then the final one covers parks and environment.

Next Tuesday, December 19th, the Mayor elect said he will announce who is joining his staff.

Right now, the potential staff members are going through background checks, but he said his expectations are high for this young group.

"It is going to be diverse, it is going to be talented, smart, optimistic. It is a group of men and women who are ready to make a difference for their city,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz is asking for suggestions from residents for the future of Toledo on his transition website.

