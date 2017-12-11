FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulation could affect your morning commute

Tuesday morning will look and feel like the middle of winter.

You can expect wind chill readings from 5 above to 15 above zero.

Plan on some extra time getting to work and school.

There may be some blowing snow with winds gusting to 35 mph.

Snow is likely overnight with amounts up to 3/4".

Winds will shift to northwest overnight, increasing to 20-30 mph!

Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s, though winds will make it feel much colder.

Robert Shiels WTOL