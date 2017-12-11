Arson ruled out in fatal Fostoria fire

A house fire on Sunday claimed the life of a Fostoria woman. Fostoria fire crews were called to Boston Avenue in the Iron Triangles just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, Interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert said the home was fully engulfed.

Once the fire was under control, the body of a woman was found inside a bedroom that is believed to be where the fire originated.

The victim's identity will not be released until an autopsy is completed, but the investigation has already ruled out arson.

"We pretty much have arson ruled out, we now have to wait for the report from the coroner to come back. But as of right now, we're listing it as undetermined, but there is now suspected foul play," said Herbert.

The chief said that this home is a total loss and hopes that this tragedy can be a stark reminder to people that now that winter weather is upon us, to to make sure you check your smoke detectors.

