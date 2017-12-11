Former Toledo mayoral candidate found guilty of theft, money laundering

(WTOL) - Three people, including former Toledo mayoral candidate James Moody, have been convicted by a jury of taking federal money that was supposed to be used for job training and instead using it for their own personal gain.

Moody, 57, along with Victoria Hawkins, 30, of Grand Rapids and Angela Bowser, 46, of Toledo were convicted of using this money to pay for vacations, investment and real estate purchases, among other things, according to U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and IRS Special Agent in Charge Ryan Korner.

The three used their Toledo-based Business Rehabilitation Informed Decisions Guiding Employment Strategies, or B.R.I.D.G.E.S, Inc. as a front.

"These defendants stole millions of dollars targeted to help the least among us learn job skills and instead used the money to fund lavish lifestyles and pay for no-show jobs," Herdman said. "They ripped off taxpayers and betrayed the trust placed in them."

They are convicted of conspiracy to commit federal program theft, conspiracy to commit money laundering offenses, substantive federal program theft counts and substantive money laundering counts.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

B.R.I.D.G.E.S, Inc. founder Danial Morris, 68, of Maumee plead guilty to these crimes last month and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22.

