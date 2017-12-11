Toledo native Shea Patterson will transfer from Ole Miss to Mich - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo native Shea Patterson will transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan

Shea Patterson (Source: Sports Illustrated) Shea Patterson (Source: Sports Illustrated)
ANN ARBOR, MI (WTOL) -

Toledo-born quarterback Shea Patterson has shaken up the football world with his decision to transition from a Rebel to a Wolverine. 

Patterson announced that he plans to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan, leaving the University of Mississippi. 

The announcement has apparently been in the works for a few days.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly