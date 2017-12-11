Moe's Southwest Grill giving away free burritos for year to celebrate Toledo opening

Moe's Southwest Grill will open their location on 5229 Monroe Street on Thursday, and want to make sure they start off their grand opening with a bang.

Moe's is giving away free burritos for a year for the first 50 people in line when their doors open at 11 a.m.

Yes, you read that right. One free burrito a week for a whole year.

Even if you're not one of those lucky winners, Moe's is featuring $5 burritos for all guests on opening day, as well as a prize wheel for guests to try their luck on.

If you can't make it for lunch on Thursday, Moe's is also hosting a dinner fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the day before their grand opening.

The fundraiser is a competition between Northview and Sylvania High Schools, with all the proceeds benefiting the winning school.

Moe's will be serving food every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also download the Moe's Rockin' Rewards app to order ahead and receive alerts and specials. Those who sign up get a free cup of Moe's Famous Queso.

