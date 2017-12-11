FIRST ALERT: Another Winter Blast Tonight

The second in a series of Alberta Clippers will bring another punch of winter tonight and into Tuesday. Be alert this evening, a burst of snow will be possible around the evening drive. This may bring a quick 1/2" of snow and very slippery and icy roads. The main threat of snow arrives overnight with most areas receiving around 1" of an accumulation by daybreak.

Snow will taper off near daybreak, but very gusty winds will arrive, possibly gusting 30-35 mph through daybreak. This will create widespread blowing snow and slippery travel. School delays and icy roads will be possible. Very cold weather will settle in with wind chills in the single digits above zero most of the day Tuesday.

Additional afternoon lake effect snow showers will be possible tomorrow. Additional accumulations of up to 1 to 2" may be possible for areas near Lake Erie and west and north of Toledo through the afternoon.

A second First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday for another round of accumulating snow that may very well focus on the morning drive. This could very well bring a few more inches of snow. Keep the snow shovels ready, more details to come!

~Meteorologist Chris Vickers

