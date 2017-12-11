Man dies at hospital after being pulled from Maumee River

The missing Rossford man who was pulled from the Maumee River on Monday has died.

Crews say they pulled 79-year-old Robert Cordrey from the river after he was reported missing by family members.

Crews say a sliver vehicle was found at the Rossford Marina with footprints in the snow leading to the water's edge, which is how they found Cordrey.

Authorities say it took almost an hour-and-a-half to rescue Cordrey due to ice on the river.

Cordrey was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in critical condition. He later died in the hospital.

It is unsure how long he was in the water.

