Lake Erie Foundation holds forum on algal bloom prevention

Now that winter has rolled in and the water in Lake Erie is cold, algae seems like a thing of the past.

However it's truly a problem of the future, as it's sure to return again next summer.

The Lake Erie Foundation is getting together Monday to discuss the health of the lake and how to prevent harmful algal blooms.

The public is invited to the forum that will also host scientists and state representatives.

The forum is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wesley Hall in Lakeside.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.