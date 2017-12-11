Robbers take merchandise, no cash from 7-11 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Robbers take merchandise, no cash from 7-11

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a north Toledo 7-11 early Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at the 7-11 on Lagrange Street around 2:30 a.m. 

Police say three people entered the store wearing masks and gloves. Two of them pointed guns at the clerk while the third jumped over the counter and started grabbing merchandise. 

Police say no cash was taken from the register because the clerk locked the register. The clerk was not hurt during the robbery. 

All three fled the scene with cigarettes and cigars before the police arrived. 

Police searched the area on foot with the help of a K-9 officer.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly