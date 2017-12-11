Robbers take merchandise, no cash from 7-11

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a north Toledo 7-11 early Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at the 7-11 on Lagrange Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say three people entered the store wearing masks and gloves. Two of them pointed guns at the clerk while the third jumped over the counter and started grabbing merchandise.

Police say no cash was taken from the register because the clerk locked the register. The clerk was not hurt during the robbery.

All three fled the scene with cigarettes and cigars before the police arrived.

Police searched the area on foot with the help of a K-9 officer.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

