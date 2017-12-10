Woman dies after house fire in Fostoria - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman dies after house fire in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

A Fostoria woman is dead after a house fire on Sunday afternoon according to the Fostoria Review Times.

The fire chief says crews responded to the fire on Boston Ave. at 2:30 p.m. and found the one story home fully engulfed in flames.

The woman's body was found inside the home in a bedroom where the fire apparently started.

The woman's identity is not being released, pending a coroner's report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but arson is not suspected.

