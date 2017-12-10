Kids hospitalized at Mercy Children's Hospital get a night out

Children who had to spend time at Mercy Children's Hospital this year got a special treat tonight at Imagination Station.

These kids and their families got to finish 2017 by sharing joy with one another.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Hugs the Hippo volunteered their time to make sure that everyone was smiling and enjoying themselves.

Staff from the hospitals were also there to be able to interact with families outside the healthcare setting.

"We get to do everything here at Imagination Station, which is not only fun but educational for them. We have refreshments, and we have, our biggest attraction is we have Mr. and Mrs. Claus here for the evening," said Vanessa Fitzpatrick, Manager of Health Advocacy and Social Work for St. V’s and Mercy Children’s Hospital.

Over 600 people were in attendance, for free, to have fun after suffering a tough event with their child this year.

Another perk is that these families get to interact with one another in a comfortable, happy setting.

Children's Miracle Network sponsors this party, so when you give a dollar or so at the grocery store, this is the kind of worthy event that you in the community are supporting.

"Mercy Children's is out in the community all year round. We're very much into being a part of the community and giving back to the families that we serve," said Donna Ruedisueli, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services for Mercy Children’s hospital.

Other events include birthday parties for children who may have to be in the hospital over their special day, and sponsoring families during Christmas who may be struggling this time of year.

If you want to help out, you can make donations to the Mercy Health Foundation for the Children's Hospital or to Children's Miracle Network.

