Candlelight vigil held in west Toledo for those who have lost a child

The Compassionate Friends Group hosted a gathering for those who have suffered the tragedy of losing a child on Sunday.

Parents, grandparents, and siblings in west Toledo lit candles and shared compassion with one another to celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

Those in attendance came from all walks of life and ranged from those who experienced miscarriages, to those who lost their adult children when their lives were cut short.

Community advocates Dr. Brian Hoeflinger and his wife, Cindy, were the guest speakers.

They shared their story about the loss of their own 18 year old son, just 5 years ago.

"My advice to people is: don't ever hesitate to talk. You're not going to bring up anything. You're not going to make us feel bad because they're always on our mind. They never go away," said Mrs. Hoeflinger.

The Compassionate Friends group has been in northwest Ohio since the 1970s to support families after a child passes away.

This is the 8th year the group has participated in the Worldwide Candle Lighting.

The event began on Saturday in Australia at 7 p.m., where candles remained lit for an hour until candle lighting began in the next time zone, creating a wave of light to travel across the globe.

