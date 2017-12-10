Pet photos with Santa benefit canine cancer research

Pictures with Santa aren't just for kids. Andy's Army is putting on a special holiday event for animals.

You can bring your pets down to the Gladieux Home Center on Sunday for your own unique Christmas picture.

Santa will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with your whole family as part of Andy's Army Canine Cancer Awareness Project.

All the proceeds from the photo session goes toward canine cancer research.

"Canine cancer is pretty common, more common than I think pet owners realize," said Sue Bechtel, president of Andy's Army Canine Cancer Project.

Andy's Army representatives will be on hand to print out your pictures after you pick your favorite ones.

Each framed four-inch by six-inch photo costs $10 each.

You can get your pet pictures taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.