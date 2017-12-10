2 dead after mobile home fire in Hancock Co.

Two people are dead after a mobile home fire in Hancock County Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on County Road 26 in Jackson Township around 2 a.m.

Police say two unidentified victims were found in the home after the fire was put out.

Delaware Township Fire Department, Arlington Fire Department and Hanco EMS and deputies responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation

