Tactical fighter, parachute team to perform at air show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A tactical fighter and a parachute team will join previously announced attractions at an Ohio air show next year.

Dayton Air Show officials say the U.S. Army Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter and the U.S. Army Golden Knights will perform demonstrations at the event set for June 23-24 at Dayton International Airport.

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter. The F-22 at the Dayton show will be flown by Major Paul "Loco" Lopez II.

The Golden Knights will perform skydiving formations and landings requiring extreme precision. The 16-member team will travel to Dayton in a Fokker C-31A Troopship, which will serve as the jump aircraft.

Air show officials earlier announced the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet team will headline the show.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.